7 Zero-Waste Podcasts Filled With Sustainable Living Inspiration

When I first started going zero-waste, I couldn't get enough of all the sustainable living content out there. Everything from blog posts to books to YouTube videos to podcasts began to fill up all the free time that wasn't already filled up with trips to farmer's markets, supermarket bulk bins, and thrift stores. (I know, I know, I'm a walking stereotype of a zero-waster.)

One thing I particularly like about podcasts is that you can listen to them anytime — when you're walking down the street, commuting, waiting in line at the grocery store, washing the dishes, cooking... really, during any activity that doesn't require your full brain power.

So if you're interested in adding some podcasts about different ways to live more sustainably — from going zero-waste to veganism to minimalism — read on for seven of our favorite eco-friendly living podcasts.