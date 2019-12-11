Greta Thunberg is TIME's Person of the Year

Just a year ago, no one outside of Sweden had even heard of Greta Thunberg . But after starting a climate strike outside of the parliament building in Stockholm, skipping school every Friday to do so, Thunberg has become a household name and become the de facto leader of the climate change movement.

The teenager recently spent two weeks traversing the Atlantic’s rough waters in the zero-emission Malizia II yacht to make it to the UN's Climate Action Summit which was held in New York in September. There, she met with world leaders and even former President Barack Obama.

She also led millions of people from all around the world in a global climate strike to demand change. Organizers reported that more than 4 million people of all ages participated in the strikes worldwide, including 1.4 million in Germany.