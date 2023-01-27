Home > Big Impact > News Source: iStock A bat-eared fox in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023 By Sophie Hirsh Jan. 27 2023, Updated 10:29 a.m. ET

The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously spot a few animals and plants who haven't been sighted in decades, were thought to be extinct, or were on the brink of extinction. Who doesn't love a sudden and unexpected reappearance?!

Keep reading for a look into some of the new species that have been discovered so far in 2023 — and each time one is spotted this year, we’ll update this post.

Five new munidopsid squat lobsters

In January, researchers from Harvard University published a systematic study of East Pacific deep-sea squat lobsters, in which they identified and described five new munidopsid squat lobsters. They are: Munidopsis girguisi

M. nautilus

M. testuda

M. cortesi

M. hendrickxi.

According to the study, munidopsid squat lobsters are one of the most plentiful decapods found at the bottom of the ocean, and there are many subspecies within the species. These five new species of the lobster were discovered in the East Pacific, as part of a group of "many" deep-sea squat lobsters who researchers collected. The researchers submitted the study on July 1, 2022, and presumably discovered these species sooner than that, but the study was not published until Jan. 11, 2023.

Sierra Nevada red fox

Source: California Department of Fish and Wildlife A Sierra Nevada red fox, as captured on camera by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

In late January, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced that its trail cameras helped the agency made four rare sightings of the Sierra Nevada red fox near Taboose Pass, in southern Sierra Nevada, Calif. The species previously hadn't been sighted in nearly a century, and is classified as endangered in California and nationwide.