Earthquakes May Be Triggered by Dead Plankton, According to a Recent Study

Small marine organisms, which lived along the ocean floor millions of years ago, may trigger New Zealand's next big earthquake.

The Hikurangi subduction zone, which is New Zealand’s biggest plate boundary fault, has faced some of the largest earthquakes on record. Many of the rocks in the area contain calcite, which is known to come from foraminifera, like plankton. And scientists are now starting to think the calcite deposits from the dead plankton could trigger a massive earthquake.