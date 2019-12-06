Vegans may not eat dairy — but that certainly doesn't mean we don't eat ice cream.

Luckily, there's a little thing called non-dairy ice cream that tastes just as delicious and decadent as dairy-based ice cream — all without the high environmental impact, cow exploitation, or stomachache. The non-dairy market is continually growing, and it's exciting to see so many new vegan options in grocery stores, restaurants, and scoop shops.

Read on for answers to your burning questions about vegan ice cream, and for a list of 10 companies that sell heavenly non-dairy flavors.