When Exactly Did Climate Change Start? Inside the History of Climate Studies

The first half of 2022 was characterized by a rapid series of extreme weather events. In March, a research station at Dome C on the Antarctic Plateau recorded a 68 degree higher temperature than average.

The same month, Tropical Cyclone Gombe wrought unprecedented havoc in Mozambique, Malawi, and Madagascar, countries already affected by the Tropical Storm Ana that occurred in January. Environmental disasters seemingly occur with an increasing frequency. But when did climate change start?