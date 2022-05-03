Major Oil Spill in Central African Country of Gabon Averted After 300,000 Barrels Leaked

In addition to toxic emissions that pollute the air and water, crude oil poses a serious risk to our planet because of oil spills. Not only do oil spills affect nearby ecosystems, but they also take a toll on communities, as it poisons waterways as well as animals some rely on for food.

That said, environmentalists worldwide were incredibly shaken by the Gabon oil leak — although it was ultimately contained, the repercussions could have been dire for the Central African Country.