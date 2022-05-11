“The early indications are that the mortality won’t be very high,” said David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at GBRMPA, as per AP News. This is good news, considering that 2016 and 2017’s bleaching events caused “quite high levels of coral mortality,” according to the scientist.

“We are hoping that we will see most of the coral that is bleached recover and we will end up with an event rather more like 2020 when, yes, there was mass bleaching, but there was low mortality,” Wachenfeld stated.