The Corrosion of Culture: How the Anthroposphere Affects Our Environment

It’s an unusual word, anthroposphere. So unusual, in fact, that it's commonly misspelled as "anthrosphere." The thing is, that seemingly innocuous error is not entirely incorrect. You cannot separate the term anthroposphere from the prefix, which refers to humanity. Thus, understanding what the anthroposphere is begins with understanding humanity’s destructive influence on the world.

In essence, the anthroposphere is everything we have created during the age of humankind. All of the significant events that have allowed humanity to shape our world in some way are contained within the historical anthroposphere. Events such as the discovery of agriculture, the industrial revolution, and the invention of the combustion engine are all contained within the anthroposphere, but so too are the physical aspects of our existence.

The anthroposphere isn’t naturally occurring like the biosphere or the atmosphere, it’s more conceptual than that. However, like those other spheres, the anthroposphere does encompass roughly the entire surface of our planet. This is because the anthroposphere has been developed throughout the course of human history. The Aspen Global Change Institute (AGCI) defines the anthroposphere as the totality of our culture, technology, activities, and constructed environment created during the Anthropocene epoch.

When did the anthroposphere begin?

There are several different schools of thought when it comes to marking the emergence of the anthroposphere. Some believe that it begins with that first agricultural discovery, while others think it began when we started to communicate things to one another in something more than grunts and shouts. According to Frontiers, experts who study paleoecology consider humanity’s first interaction with the many species of Pleistocene megafauna as the moment that we began to change the planet.

The working theory is as follows, as per Fronteirs: The megaherbivores of the Pleistocene were ecological engineers in their own right. They spread seeds, culled plant life, and recycled nutrients wherever they roamed. Their migration patterns directly influenced terrestrial ecosystems all across the planet and until human beings arrived, they were the only ones of note. This all changed some 12,000 years ago when we showed up and began planting our own crops and domesticating certain species.

Another theory, according to AGCI, is that the anthrophere began in the modern era, sometime in 1950. The belief is that during this time the concepts of cities, villages, invention, energy, farming, transportation and resource management were at their global apex. It’s also a time when our methods of communication were beginning to connect the globe in a meaningful way.

Books, movies, software, blueprints, and many other forms of shared knowledge were similarly connecting our species to one another. By this time, even commerce and religion had become universally established in most places. In short, the modern age represents a time when human civilization, which had sprouted and grown steadily over the previous millennia, had truly become established.

