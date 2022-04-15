Celebrate Earth Day With These Informative Documentaries That You Can Stream!

Wasteland: This docuseries highlights states across the U.S. that are plagued with an overwhelming amount of waste and no way to clean it up.

"Failing septic tanks and collapsing sewer lines are shooting raw waste into people’s homes. Untreated sewage is poisoning rivers and polluting coastlines. Wasteland examines how we got here, and whether overproduction of waste, and a crumbling infrastructure can keep up, before the problem blows up in our faces," the bio reads.