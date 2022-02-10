Paramount Plus Docuseries 'Wasteland' Explores America's Collapsing Sewer System

When you flush a toilet, run a dishwasher, or even use your garbage disposal, do you think about where that waste goes? Your septic tank may seem like the obvious answer, but what happens after that?

Unfortunately, it doesn't go to as far-off of a place as you may have imagined — for many across the U.S., failing septic tanks and sewer lines unfortunately bring the waste back into the home or even into the local water supplies... yikes.