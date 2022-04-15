Earth Day 2022 Events That You Can Attend Around the World

If you're in Peninsula, Ohio on April 20, you can head to Cuyahoga Valley National Park to help clean up invasive plants. This helps plants native to the area grow and contributes to the health of the overall ecosystem in the area. Doing this will "help improve soil quality, restore native plants, and create better habitat for native wildlife," according to the park's website.

If you'd like to attend, be sure to register for free beforehand.