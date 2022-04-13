Obama Channels David Attenborough in Netflix's 'Our Great National Parks'

“The feeling of seeing a bison for the first time is something I will never forget,” Obama recalls, as footage of bison roaming Yellowstone National Park appears.

“It was here that as a kid I started to truly appreciate for the first time, my place in nature. That I was part of something much bigger than myself,” he continues. “I wish everybody had the chance to visit a national park. To experience the sheer joy and wonder of nature. To understand that each one of us is a part of this precious natural world.”