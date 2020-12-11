Is Colin Kaepernick Vegan? The NFL Star Just Dropped a Ben & Jerry’s Flavor

On Dec. 10, 2020, Ben & Jerry’s announced Kaepernick’s ice cream flavor, “Change the Whirled,” which, of course, is vegan. The non-dairy confection is made with a caramel sunflower butter base, and features fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.

Not only will buying this delicious non-dairy ice cream flavor benefit your tastebuds, but it’s also a great choice for the planet, for animals, and for charity.