28 Facts About Black History and Changemakers, From Beyoncé to Frederick Douglass

Every year, the U.S. and Canada observe Black History Month throughout February, to honor the incredible Black activists, abolitionists, and leaders who have shaped history. So, for those who would like to learn more about just a handful of the people, events, and stories that Black History Month (aka African American History Month) celebrates, here are 28 Black History Month facts for each day of February 2022.

Parents, guardians, and teachers, feel free to pull this article up each day to read another fact to your children or students.