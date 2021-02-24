Cookbooks Written by Black Vegan Chefs, to Explore Beyond Black History Month

Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes was named one of the best cookbooks of the year by The New York Times, and was written by James Beard Award-winning chef Bryant Terry. He is famous for his food justice activism, and for maintaining the Chef-in-Residence title at the Museum of the African Diaspora. Vegetable Kingdom is Terry's fifth book, and features a variety of plant-based Afro-Asian creations that will definitely bring some spice to your dinner table.