5 Sustainable Garden Ideas to Make Your Home a Little Greener

In some parts of the U.S., droughts have become an annual and ongoing problem, so water conservation is more important than ever. According to HGTV, you can conserve water by utilizing wastewater from your home. A five-gallon bucket beneath the kitchen sink or in the shower can be used to catch wastewater so that it can be used to water your garden. If you really want to conserve water, you could also install a rain barrel or cistern to catch roof runoff.