Savor the Flavor: What to Do with Used Coffee Grounds

I have a real problem with coffee — I drink too much of the stuff. I love the flavor and I love that caffeine buzz. I have no doubt that there are many among you who share my passion and just as many who have been throwing away their spent coffee grounds rather than utilizing them. Used coffee grounds still contain plenty of flavors and nutrients — you just need to learn how to take advantage of them. Thankfully, even if you don't what to do with used coffee grounds, we're here to help!