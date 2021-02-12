How to Determine What Climate Zone You Live In

Climate zones are areas of the world map that are categorized and divided by the temperature, humidity, amount and type of precipitation, and passage of seasons. These zones run east to west and are delineated by intervals from up from the South Pole and down from the North. Determining what climate zone you live in can be helpful for several reasons. Doing so would allow you to more accurately determine the weather in your area and create an informed gardening plan based on the ideal growing season and crops.