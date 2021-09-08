A Beginner's Guide to Smoothie-Making

In the realm of smoothie making, it's crucial to find a blender that works well and fits your kitchen — and luckily, there are many different ones out there. The BlendJet 2 is portable, and it comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns (geode or leopard print are definitely our favorites!). The Ninja HB152 Foodi Hot & Cold Blender is a little bigger and it isn't quite as cute — but its spaciousness and powerful blades make it easy to blend several smoothies at once, in a matter of seconds.