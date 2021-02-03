Vegan Alternatives to Fish Oil, From Omega-3 Supplements to Foods

Despite what many people have been led to believe, omega-3 fatty acids don’t just come from fish oil. This is no surprise to many who have been living a vegan lifestyle for a while now. They may have been getting their omega-3s from certain fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, or legumes in their diet. Besides those options, there are plenty of vegan alternatives to fish oil available on the market today, many of them in the form of vitamin supplements. You just have to know what you’re looking for.