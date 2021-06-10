Break Out Your Thermos, Because Starbucks Is Finally Accepting Reusable Cups Again

In addition to bringing back its reusable cup discount program, the coffee chain is also bringing back its For Here Ware program, which was initially implemented in the 1980s. For Here Ware serves guests opting to enjoy their food and drinks in-store with reusable plates, mugs, and utensils — as of June 22, this will be available once again, at any location where indoor dining is available.

Starbucks is also once again planning to explore the prospect of closed loop programs, allowing customers to put down a "deposit" to use and return to-go cups. The chain is also continuing to create and dole out utensils, cups, lids, and more that are recyclable and compostable.

That said, "nature is healing," and we're thrilled our coffee addiction will once again be totally guilt-free.