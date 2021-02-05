7 Eye-Opening Health Documentaries on Netflix

Though it is no longer available on Netflix, the documentary Forks Over Knives can still be purchased on the Forks Over Knives website. In any case, we included this documentary on the list because of its importance in terms of understanding and advocating for plant-based diets. Throughout the documentary, various researchers explore the health benefits and healing potential of switching from animal-based to purely plant-based diets. You might be surprised to learn how many benefits there actually are.