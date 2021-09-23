Exploring the Health and Beauty Benefits of Rice Water

Rice water can be consumed like a beverage, used as a type of ointment for skincare, or be washed through hair like a conditioner. According to The Times of India, rice water is full of minerals and carbohydrates, so drinking water that rice has been cooked in can have a marked effect on your mood. It can also improve your digestion and relieve constipation. At the same time, rice water has also been known to repair and moisturize damaged skin, improve hair quality, and promote hair growth.

Keep reading for a deeper look into some of rice water's benefits.