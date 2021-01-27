Gut Health 101: Why It's Important, Maintenance Tips, and More

The gut, aka the gastrointestinal system , gastrointestinal tract, digestive system, or digestive tract all refer to the same group of organs that work together to keep you healthy, according to NYU Langone Health. Organs that are considered to be part of the digestive system include the mouth, stomach esophagus, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, small intestine, colon, and the rectum.

Maintaining the well-being of these organs is absolutely vital to sustaining good health — they absorb nutrients and water, aid in delivering messages to the brain, and fight off infections. The gut is only able to perform these actions, however, by maintaining a healthy biome for its bacteria. According to Healthline, the human body contains 40 trillion bacteria, and most of it is located in the gut.