Zero-Waste Hair Products for Natural Curls

Shoutout to one of our favorite zero-waste blogs, Going Zero Waste , for recommending A Simple Planet . This vegan and cruelty-free company formulates all products for curly hair, but they can also be used on any hair type. And the best part is, the company is zero-waste.

All products are shipped to you in reusable aluminum bottles with pump caps. When you order a refill, it will come to you in a refillable pouch, that you can mail back to A Simple Planet for free; the company will then sanitize and reuse the pouch.

A Simple Planet has a wide range of products, including conditioner, gel, hair oil, detangler, and sea salt spray, many of which you can choose to be either unscented or scented to smell like sweet orange or lavender.