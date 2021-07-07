Logo
Home > Living
How to make hair grow faster — naturally
Source: Getty Images

Natural and Cruelty-Free Remedies That Promote Hair Growth

By

Jul. 7 2021, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

If you have thin or thinning hair, you might have found yourself researching products like biotin, vitamin E supplements, or Rogaine as potential answers. Unfortunately, many of these hair treatments are either expensive or ineffective. Nevertheless, there are plenty of effective, natural treatments to make your hair grow faster that don’t involve using chemicals.

Article continues below advertisement

How to make you hair grow faster — naturally

You’ve probably heard stories about folks using things like coconut, castor oil, aloe, or egg yolks in order to promote hair growth and thought, “that could never work.” As it turns out, many of these all-natural methods are often just as effective at promoting hair growth as pricey cosmetic products, and all of them are better for your health and the environment.

Hair in a ponytail
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Scalp massage and rosemary oil

Rosemary
Source: Getty Images

According to Byrdie, one of the most effective ways to promote hair growth is by massaging the scalp. In many cases, a weekly massage is enough to increase blood flow and stimulate hair follicles into growing faster. Of course, this method is often bolstered by the addition of certain vitamin-rich treatments, and adding any nutrient-rich oil will double the beneficial effects of both the massage and the oil itself. 

You might think that rosemary is just a woodsy spice for potatoes or a fragrant herb to ward away mosquitoes, but rosemary oil has been an effective hair growth treatment for centuries. According to Byrdie, rosemary oil increases blood vessel dilation, which, in turn, stimulates hair follicles. 

Article continues below advertisement

Aloe vera

Aloe vera
Source: Getty Images

Aloe vera is most commonly used as a skincare cream or remedy for sunburn, but did you know that aloe vera gel can also be used to promote hair growth? According to Swirlster, mixing aloe vera gel with other organic ingredients such as castor oil, fenugreek, or tea tree oil can give you an all-natural follicle-enhancing hair mask that will leave your scalp feeling refreshed, revitalized, and ready to grow.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil
Source: Getty Images

Coconut oil has a great many uses around the home of both the culinary and cosmetic varieties. In addition to being an effective moisturizer and cooking oil, coconut oil has been an added component of body lotions, suntan lotions, shampoos, conditioners, and hair oils for a good long time, and thanks to its potent mix of vitamins and fatty acids, it can also be used to stimulate hair growth.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Love Beauty and Planet, coconut oil is one of the safest, most effective natural methods for helping hair grow. This scalp-nourishing compound conditions and enhances hair follicles while also removing built-up sebum. Unburdened by the gummy sebum, hair follicles are able to grow longer, thicker, and faster than before.

Cruelty-free hair growth products

There are, of course, plenty of cruelty-free hair growth products on the market that promote hair growth without having to make an herbal ointment or cream hair mask. Pura d’Or’s Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo is a daily use product that removes excess oil and DHT buildup, clearing follicles and improving microcirculation all along the scalp.

John Masters Organics is a Certified B Corp that offers a number of hair products meant to promote hair growth, including its popular Lavender and Rosemary Shampoo For Normal Hair. You can find both of these aforementioned products on Amazon. Other mainstream retailers like Target also carry cruelty-free options like hers Minoxidil Topical Hair Growth Solution, a follicle-stimulating topical solution that’s been formulated especially for women.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Zero-Waste Hair Care Tips to Keep You Stylish, Sustainably

Apple Cider Vinegar Can Be Used for Just About Anything

How Traditional Shampoos Can Affect the Environment, and Eco-Friendly Alternatives

More From Green Matters

    • CONNECT with Green Matters
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Green Matters Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.