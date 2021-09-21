7 Delicious Zero-Waste Recipes to Repurpose Your Leftover Rice

Leftovers: some people love them, some people can’t stand them. Either way, they’re a huge source of food waste throughout the U.S.

Cooking too much of a side dish like rice doesn’t have to be a wasteful burden, however. In fact, it can actually be a great way to try out new recipes. Knowing what to do with leftover rice begins with understanding that rice is actually one of the most versatile leftovers one can be “stuck” working with.