What Foods Have Glyphosate?

Germany has banned glyphosate nationwide. Germany’s ban is particularly important because Bayer, who acquired Monsanto in 2018, is a German-based company. Germany announced that the ban would entail phasing out glyphosate fully by the year 2023.

Despite all the movement to ditch, ban, and educate the public on the dangers of glyphosate, the herbicide has still found, alarmingly, a way to make it into our food. The Environmental Working Group reported in 2019 that widespread glyphosate contamination affected breakfast cereals, oat products, pasta, crackers, chickpea flour, pizza, and lentils.

Want to catch up on all things glyphosate? Keep reading to find out which foods are likely contaminated with glyphosate!