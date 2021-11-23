Natural Dog Diarrhea Remedies to Help Your Pup Feel Better Fast

Considering what your dog sometimes decides to eat, you might assume they have an iron stomach. The truth is, though, their digestive systems can be thrown off by pretty much anything, and the most common culprit of doggy diarrhea is something veterinarians call “garbage gut.” According to the American Kennel Club, garbage gut occurs when dogs eat the wrong type of food — like garbage or spoiled food, for example. It can also be caused by overeating.