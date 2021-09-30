Here Are a Few Ways to Make Sure Your Pup’s Paws Are Protected

PawZ Biodegradable Natural Dog Boots ($14.99) are disposable (but also reusable) dog booties made from all-natural rubber. They're super easy to put on, with no zippers or straps, and they provide super durable paw protection. They're thin enough for your pup to feel the ground for a strong sense of security, but they're also thick enough to keep out water, ice, and sand. The best part is that they also provide traction, and they come in a wide variety of sizes for any dog to use.