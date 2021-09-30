Here Are a Few Ways to Make Sure Your Pup’s Paws Are Protected

Here Are a Few Ways to Make Sure Your Pup’s Paws Are ProtectedBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Sep. 30 2021, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
Whether it's hot and sunny outside, quite literally raining cats and dogs, snowing three feet, or hailing, it's absolutely crucial to make sure your dog's paws are protected from the elements. Paw irritation or injury can result in an infection, or prolonged pain. With that in mind, from balms to booties, there are so many efficient and eco-friendly ways to ensure those adorable toe beans are kept safe and sound.
PawZ Biodegradable Natural Dog Boots
PawZ Biodegradable Natural Dog Boots ($14.99) are disposable (but also reusable) dog booties made from all-natural rubber. They're super easy to put on, with no zippers or straps, and they provide super durable paw protection. They're thin enough for your pup to feel the ground for a strong sense of security, but they're also thick enough to keep out water, ice, and sand. The best part is that they also provide traction, and they come in a wide variety of sizes for any dog to use.
Musher's Secret Wax
If your pupper simply can't handle booties or other types of doggie shoes, Musher's Secret Paw Protection Natural Dog Wax ($15) protects your pet's paws year-round, without having to put them through the process of putting on boots. Apply the wax before going outside, whether it's on the icy road or hot sidewalk, to create a dense barrier directly on your pup's paw pads. Its moisturizing formula is made from 100 percent natural, non-toxic wax, with vitamin E that soothes already-cracked paws.
Natural Dog Company Paw Soother
For aftercare, Natural Dog Company's Paw Soother ($17.95) is the perfect remedy for already-irritated, itchy paws. Its formula relieves inflammation, and heals any cracks, cuts, or burns. The formula is completely organic and entirely plant-based, it's super hydrating, and because it heals their paw pads, your pup will be able to get a better grip while walking or running, to prevent further injury. It's also super easy to put on — just apply directly when your pup's paws are clean.
VALFRID Dog Paw Protector Anti-Slip Grips
Unlike a pair of shoes or booties, VALFRID Dog Paw Protector Anti-Slip Grips ($12.95) stick directly to your pup's paw pads. The grips, which come in a pack of six, use a hypoallergenic adhesive that's totally pet-safe. They're made from high quality fabrics and non-toxic materials that ensure your pup's paws are protected from the elements. They're also super comfortable — your pup will probably forget they're even wearing anything on their adorable little feet.
Zack and Zoey ThermaPet Neoprene Dog Boots
Looking for a high quality snow boot? You've come to the right place. Zack and Zoey ThermaPet Neoprene Dog Boots ($34.97) are high quality booties that protect your fur baby's paws from ice, salt, and snow. They're made from durable, lightweight neoprene as well as ThermaPet technology, offering protection from the coldest and iciest temperatures, as well as traction for slippery conditions. And the best part? You can wash them, and reuse them over and over again.