Logo
Home > Pets
Can dogs eat grapes?
Source: Getty Images

What to Do If Your Dog Accidentally Eats a Grape or Raisin

By

May. 7 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

If you’re a pet parent, then you know that dogs will eat just about anything they can find, especially if it’s people food. It doesn’t matter if it’s toxic, nontoxic, too small, or even too big; if it’s food, they want it. The problem is, many of the most common human foods are actually poisonous to dogs. Chocolate is one example that everyone seems to know about, but others are not quite as well known. 

For instance, can dogs eat grapes? Read on to find out.

Article continues below advertisement
Grapes
Source: Getty Images

Can dogs eat grapes?

No, dogs should not eat grapes. Grapes and raisins are both highly toxic to dogs. Peeled and seedless grapes should also be avoided. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), breed, and gender have no bearing on the overall toxicity of grapes, and it doesn’t really matter how large or small your dog is, either. No matter the dog and no matter the type of grape, you just shouldn’t be giving it to your dog. 

Article continues below advertisement

Why are grapes bad for dogs?

According to the ASPCA, veterinary science has not totally pinned down why grapes are so toxic to dogs. It is unknown what substance within these ubiquitous berries affects dogs so severely. What we do know is that grapes and raisins have been known to cause acute — and often sudden — kidney failure. Frankly, that’s enough for me to keep them away from my pup. 

Kids feeding dogs
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

How do I know if my dog has eaten a grape?

If you suspect your dog has eaten a grape but you aren’t exactly sure, there are some things to look out for. According to the AKC, dogs who show signs of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, weakness, loss of appetite, or unusual stillness, may have accidentally ingested something toxic.

Likewise, any tenderness in the abdominal area, increased thirst or increased/diminished urine production, or any signs of dehydration, such as panting, dry nose, or pale gums, could be signs of poisoning. If your dog is experiencing any of those symptoms, please contact a vet immediately.

Article continues below advertisement
Dog eating grapes
Source: Getty Images

What do I do if my dog eats a grape?

According to Aspen Grove Veterinary Care, pet parents who see their dogs eat a grape should immediately seek veterinary care. In most cases, your vet will advise you to get there as soon as possible so that they can induce vomiting right away. It’s important to note that there is no antidote for the toxicity in grapes, so all your vet can do after this point is to support your dog’s kidney function and hope they pull through.

Article continues below advertisement

The best way to avoid this dire result is to make sure that your pup has no chance of getting to any grapes, chocolate, garlic, onions, chives, coffee, coconut, or any other potentially poisonous foods. They’re going to want to, of course, but that’s because they just don’t know any better. 

Also, if you have young children, be sure to let them know about which foods are safe to feed to the family pet and which ones could be harmful. You'd be surprised by the amount of sharing shenanigans kids and dogs get into together.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

7 All-Natural Dog Foods to Keep Your Pup Healthy

What Are the Best Human-Grade Dog Food Brands?

How to Make Sustainable Dog Treats at Home

More From Green Matters

  • Are dogs color blind?
    Pets
    Are Dogs Actually Color Blind?
  • Puppy Mills Banned In New York
    News
    New York Finally Passes Bill to Ban Puppy Mills — A Huge Win For Pups in Need
  • What does it mean when a dog tilts its head?
    Pets
    Dog Head Tilting: The Hidden Meaning Behind This Adorable Gesture
  • Why do dogs like belly rubs?
    Pets
    Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs So Much?
  • CONNECT with Green Matters
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Green Matters Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.