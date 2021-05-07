What to Do If Your Dog Accidentally Eats a Grape or Raisin

If you’re a pet parent, then you know that dogs will eat just about anything they can find, especially if it’s people food. It doesn’t matter if it’s toxic, nontoxic, too small, or even too big; if it’s food, they want it. The problem is, many of the most common human foods are actually poisonous to dogs. Chocolate is one example that everyone seems to know about, but others are not quite as well known.

For instance, can dogs eat grapes? Read on to find out.