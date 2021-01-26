How to Dispose of Dog Poop With Zero Waste

It becomes mechanical after a while: You’re walking your dog, they stop, do their business, and you scoop it up into a little baggie and throw it in the trash when you get home. If you have the benefit of a backyard, the job is a little easier to manage — albeit more treacherous for those who like to walk barefoot in the yard. Still, does all doggie doo necessarily have to be thrown away? Does all that waste have to go to waste? And if not, what should you actually do with dog poop in your yard?