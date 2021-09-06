Biodegradable Dog Poop Bags, to Lower Your Plastic Consumption as a Pet Parent

Not all areas allow you to flush compostable bags, but if you live in an area where it's permitted, Doodie Flush ($21.97 for 50 bags) are water-soluble bags that can be flushed down the toilet. They break down when they come into contact with water, but they're still strong enough to help you cleanly and efficiently clean up after your fur baby. If you don't live in an area where you can flush them, though, they meet ASTM D6400 standards, which means they're biodegradable when properly composted.