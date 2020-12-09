Here’s What Happens (And What to Do) If Your Dog Eats Chocolate, According to a Vet

According to Dr. Nelson, the most important thing to do is act quickly — if you have reason to believe your dog consumed an dangerous amount of chocolate, you should waste no time getting the pupper care just to make sure nothing serious happens.

“If you are concerned your pet has consumed chocolate, you should always call your veterinarian before you attempt any home remedies,” Dr. Nelson told Green Matters. “Chocolate toxicity can result in life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, muscle tremors, seizures, and more. And it takes hold quickly (6-12 hours after ingestion), so time is of the essence after chocolate ingestion.”