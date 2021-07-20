Aspartame: Diabetic Lifeline or Cancer-Causing Sweetener?

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener often found in diet soda, sugar-free ice cream, gum, yogurt, sugarless snacks, candy, breakfast cereal, yogurt, and reduced-calorie foods. Aspartame might be most recognizable as the main sweetening component of Nutrasweet, Equal, and Sugar Twin. Since its creation in the 1960s, there have been rumors about its potentially cancerous side effects. But is aspartame actually bad for you or is it just bad press concocted by Big Sugar?

According to EcoWatch , aspartame mimics sugar in the mouth by stimulating the sweet taste buds on the tongue. It is not a sugar, however, but a dipeptide protein made from two amino acids: phenylalanine and aspartic acid. When it gets broken down in the stomach, it transforms back into those two amino acids as well as an alcohol molecule called methanol. These compounds get absorbed into the bloodstream — and that's where potential health risks tend to arise.

Is aspartame bad for you?

According to MedicineNet, aspartame has been linked to everything from pancreatic damage to cancer, heart disease, erectile dysfunction, and even Alzheimer’s. There are also rumors that it can cause depression, irritability, anxiety, and seizures. Some people have even been known to develop intestinal problems that result in diarrhea, and abdominal bloating. However, it must be said that in several of these cases, the effects are the result of some underlying condition.

For example, those who suffer from diabetes often opt for alternative sweeteners to keep their blood sugar down, but because aspartame interferes with one’s metabolism to a degree, it can trigger a condition called metabolic syndrome. The methanol that results from the digestion of aspartame gets converted into formaldehyde, a toxic and carcinogenic chemical often used in embalming. Then, there are those with aspartame allergies, who experience hives, rashes, or labored breathing when they accidentally ingest it.

According to Dr. David Ludwig, an endocrinologist and professor of nutrition at Harvard Medical School, artificial flavor compounds like aspartame and MSG work in similar ways. Dr. Ludwig told Vice News that “Artificial sweeteners bind the sweet taste receptor hundreds of thousands of times more potently than sugar itself.” This means that in the long term, one's taste receptors, and metabolism could wind up being completely warped, and not usually or the better.

