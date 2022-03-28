For the First Time, Scientists Have Detected Microplastics in Human Blood

If you have enjoyed a blissful life of not knowing what microplastics are, we’re sorry to share a definition with you. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, measuring 5 millimeters in length or less (anywhere between a sesame seed and near-invisible in size).

Plastic cannot biodegrade; instead, it breaks down into small pieces of plastic, aka microplastics. The world is filled with them — in fact, a 2019 study found that the average human swallows about 2,000 microplastics each week, which is about the weight of a credit card.