Study Finds Microplastics in Human Placentas for the First Time

We know that microplastics have permeated our natural world — they’ve been found everywhere from oceans and rivers to animal and human organs. And unfortunately, researchers have just conducted the first study that found microplastics in the placentas of unborn babies , proving that the plastic crisis has officially polluted one of the most vulnerable places on Earth.

Just how bad is it that placentas can contain microplastics? And should pregnant people be concerned about this? Keep reading to learn more about the new study.

Microplastics are pieces of plastic 5 millimeters long (or less) — that’s about the size of a sesame seed. When larger pieces of plastic (everything from fishing nets to synthetic clothing to water bottles) break down, they do not completely disappear as organic matter would. Instead, plastic breaks down into microplastics, and synthetic fabric sheds off microfibers, a type of microplastics . Microplastics can travel into the ground, water supply, fish, human bodies, and more.

A new study found microplastics in placentas.

Microplastics found in placentas of pregnant women for first time https://t.co/UgFqqOuOkx — The Independent (@Independent) December 22, 2020

The new study, eerily titled “Plasticenta,” was published in the upcoming January 2021 edition of the journal Environment International and conducted by a group of researchers from Italy. The study claims that this is the first evidence of microplastics being detected in human placentas.

Article continues below advertisement

For the study, the researchers collected six human placentas from consenting parents, and analyzed them for microplastics using a chemical analysis technique called Raman Microspectroscopy. The team found a total of 12 microplastic fragments in four of the six placentas, in all three placental portions: Five in the fetal side of the placenta, four in the maternal side, and three in the chorioamniotic membranes (both the amnion and the chorion, which compose the amniotic sac).

It’s difficult to tell exactly where the microplastics came from, but the researchers were able to identify three as polypropylene, a widely-used thermoplastic polymer. As for the other nine pieces, the researchers could only identify the pigments, which are generally used for paints, adhesives, cosmetics, plasters, and polymers.

Article continues below advertisement