The Most Effective Solutions to the Microplastic Crisis

The demand for plastic is greater than it has ever been, and the amount of plastic waste we create has continued to increase exponentially. Microplastics, the synthetic smithereens that result from plastic “breaking down” over time, might be minuscule, but they also present one of humanity's biggest problems. Microplastics have made their way into our rainwater, our soil, our food, and our bodies, but microplastic solutions might already exist. The question is, will they be enough?

According to the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) , microplastics have become such a ubiquitous part of our environment that they are in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and deep within our organ tissues. They have been found in the deepest oceans, trapped in Arctic snow, and in the soil of all seven continents. To be quite frank, the situation is nearly out of control.

When plastic-based products break down, they do not biodegrade — instead, they break down into microplastics, which are the size of a sesame seed or smaller . They are made of numerous different toxic chemical components, making them capable of poisoning everything they touch. Worst of all? They are literally everywhere.

On top of all this, existing bans in other countries have proven similarly ineffective in terms of getting companies to “play ball,” as it were. For example, clothing made with recycled, synthetic, plastic-based fibers is still being produced, and little effort is being made to prevent microplastic generation through use and washing over time.

The pace of regulation is slowed further by standard government red tape and bureaucratic nonsense. This means that, based on current projections, microplastic pollution might not be cut in half until 2028 or 2030, before which time the plastic crisis will only have gotten worse.

At the same time, plastic microbeads in cosmetics, shaving foam, shower gel, and toothpaste would also be banned. Unfortunately according to EEB, there were some exclusions that made the current bannings somewhat ineffective. Plastic often takes many years to produce, so some regulations won’t take effect until after 2022 — quite a long time for such an exponentially growing problem.

In 2020, the European Union (EU) released a sweeping ban on microplastics which covered about 90 percent of all plastic pollutants. According to The Guardian , the main goal of this ban was to cut plastic pollution by about 400,000 tons over the intervening two decades. On average, about 36,000 tons of microplastic fibers and fragments a year would no longer be permitted to be “intentionally added” to products.

Plastic microfiber filtration could help scoop up the problem at home.

The UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) estimates that approximately 35 percent of all ocean microplastic comes from people washing their clothing. Synthetic textiles like fleece and other plastic-based materials break off as they tumble through our washing machines and end up as plastic microfibers, which then flow into the water table.

The solution to this particular problem could be in developing house-based filtration systems capable of capturing these microplastics before they make their way into the sewer. If that works, such technology could be used to solve other "particulate" problems and be repurposed as a means to remove other types of microplastics from waterways the world over. As it happens, this technology does exist in some form or another.

One household solution to control plastic microfibers is the Cora Ball, an oddly shaped, recycled plastic ball that goes directly into your washing machine and captures around 26 percent of sewer-bound microfibers. Another, the Guppyfriend, is a mesh bag you can use to machine wash synthetic fabrics. The Guppyfriend prevents plastic microfiber shedding by a factor of 75 to 86 percent by accumulating the microfibers in the corners of the bag, where they can be scraped off and disposed of properly.

These are just two of the various household gadgets that can minimize the problem. Meanwhile, widespread adoption of existing filtration systems that are capable of removing all microfibers is still slow.

Making such technology affordable for the average consumer and getting appliance companies to include this type of technology in every one of their products may prove difficult. Without legislation that demands that people replace their current appliances with “anti-plastic” ones, widespread adoption might also prove difficult. We've seen it before, with Energy Star appliances.

