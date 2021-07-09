Ditch the Plastic With These 5 Sustainable, Zero-Waste Baby Bottles

Though most of the plastic baby bottles you find on the market today are advertised as being perfectly safe for infants, that might not necessarily be true. According to Earth Friendly Tips, even those bottles that are labeled as BPA-free can release chemicals and compounds that can affect the health of babies, toddlers, or young children.

That said, a fed baby is a happy baby. If all you have access to is a plastic baby bottle, don't that stop you from feeding your baby — you're still doing a fantastic job.