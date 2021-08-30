The Korean Vegan: How the Inspiring Chef Connects Her Culture to Plant-Based Cuisine (Exclusive)

If one were to distill the essence of the Korean Vegan into one, concise statement, one might be crass enough to call her an “influencer.” But Molinaro is so much more than just a TikTok personality, though her more than 2.6 million followers certainly lend credence to this assertion.

Born in Chicago to North Korean immigrants, Molinaro is not just a woman with a passion for plant-based cooking — she’s also a lawyer, a fitness enthusiast, and an author, whose debut cookbook is set to hit shelves this fall.

Molinaro wasn’t always vegan. She made the switch on a probationary basis when her boyfriend, now husband, first went vegan himself. “I perceive food as a form of love,” she tells Green Matters exclusively in an email. “I [know] that we wouldn’t have the same fellowship that comes from sharing food together if I didn’t join him ... It was a lot easier than I suspected and it did bring Anthony and I closer together.”

Then, when Molinaro's father was diagnosed with prostate cancer, she decided to do more research on the potential links between consuming a westernized diet (which includes more animal products) and cancer .

“I learned about a study on East Asian men that demonstrated a correlation between the consumption of red meat and prostate cancer," she tells us. "It suggested that as their diets grew more westernized, East Asian men saw a dramatic increase in the occurrence of prostate cancer. It was interesting to me, but at the time it didn’t have much of an impact, because I thought my father was relatively healthy."

After learning all that, Molinaro committed fully to being a vegan for the rest of her life. “I decided, at that moment, I would never eat meat again,” she says.