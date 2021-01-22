Who Is That Vegan Teacher and Is She Good or Bad News for the Lifestyle?

In January 2021, rumors began to spread on TikTok and YouTube that Miss Kadie is being arrested. According to one YouTuber, the rumors stem from a TikTok in which That Vegan Teacher seemingly made fun of a comment where someone said their friend died after going vegan. (You can get more info on the rumors from this YouTube video, but be warned that it's full of misinformation regarding nutrition as well as strong language against That Vegan Teacher.)

That Vegan Teacher denied the rumors in a TikTok on Jan. 21.