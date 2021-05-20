Are Vegans More Positive? Study Shows a Plant-Based Diet May Improve Your Mood

In a recent study conducted by City Pantry , titled Productivity Pick-Me-Ups, the organization spoke with a wide range of nutritional experts about how your diet affects your mental health. In the study, Harvard Medical School psychiatrist and nutrition specialist, Dr. Uma Naidoo, suggested that eating anti-inflammatory (mostly vegan!) foods such as: fruits, vegetables, and healthy, and animal-free fats creates a healthier gut microbiome, which — in turn — boosts your energy and mood.

"Low-grade inflammation flips off a metabolic switch in the chemical pathway that produces energy,” said Naidoo, as per the blog post . “When inflammation is present in the body, less energy is available to the brain, so it’s important to eat anti-inflammatory foods to ensure workers wake up in a good mood and stay energized and focused through the entire morning.”

“This means pursuing a diet that’s rich in colorful, non starchy vegetables that add polyphenols, which fight inflammation, stabilize your insulin levels and nurture your brain, gut microbiome and overall body," she continued. "Make sure to include polyphenol-rich cauliflower, carrots, red pepper, cabbage, dark chocolate, Mexican oregano, broccoli, chestnuts, blackberries, apple cider vinegar, onion, and garlic."

There's a reason why you see so many stock images of people laughing and eating salad.