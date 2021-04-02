What are the health benefits of seaweed?

To many, seaweed is nothing more than an alarming slimy sensation that grazes against your skin while you’re at the beach. The truth is, seaweed is more nutritious and versatile than most of us have ever considered. There are many varieties of seaweed, which have been used in medicine, folklore, farming, and cooking for centuries. Let's take a look at seaweed’s health benefits, which are just one reason to try this superfood.