Katherine Schwarzenegger’s biggest project during coronavirus lockdowns was, without a doubt, welcoming her daughter Lyla this past August, alongside husband Chris Pratt. But besides caring for her baby, Katherine Schwarzenegger has been keeping very busy with a few other quarantine projects over the past nine months, including encouraging people to vote, advocating for rescuing dogs, and learning to cook plant-based meals.

To learn more about how Schwarzenegger has been spending her quarantine — and using her platform for social good — we caught up with the actress over the phone this week.

“I grew up with amazing parents who always were vocal about expressing all opinions … and that’s a great way for somebody to grow up, to feel comfortable and confident learning about opposing views and feeling comfortable to express your own view,” Schwarzenegger tells Green Matters exclusively. “I was also raised with the idea that using your voice to make a difference is something that’s really important, and part of your responsibility as a human being, and I wanted to be able to express that this time around.”

In the months leading up to the November 2020 presidential election, Schwarzenegger took inspiration from her parents, actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver. Following in her family's political footsteps, Schwarzenegger shared her endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on social media on many occasions.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is all about that adopt, don't shop life.

Schwarzenegger is also a huge advocate for the adopt, don’t shop campaign, in reference to companion animals — and she even wrote a book about her rescue dog titled Maverick and Me in 2017. She opened up to us about how she fell in love with fostering dogs, which is how she met her pup, Maverick.

“I have always been a huge animal lover, and when I graduated college, I moved back in with my mom, and my sister Christina and I started fostering puppies for this local animal rescue organization here in Santa Monica,” she tells Green Matters. Schwarzenegger quickly experienced a “foster failure” when she fell in love with Maverick, a sweet foster dog whom she decided to adopt.

