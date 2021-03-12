Was Albert Einstein Vegan? The True Story Behind the Genius' Much-Debated Diet

No, Albert Einstein was not vegan, though it is true that he was mostly vegetarian in the later years of his life. This change was after all of his major scientific discoveries, as there is ample evidence that Einstein ate meat in his youth. According to Are They Vegan?, Einstein chose to go mostly vegetarian in his old age for two reasons: one, he was plagued with digestive disorders that made eating meat difficult, and two, he had some moral compunctions about eating meat.