8 Scintillating Scents: These Fantastic Fragrances Are Completely Vegan

True vegan fragrances should meet two specific categories: First, they must contain no animal-derived ingredients of any kind. Second, none of those ingredients, nor the final product they are combined to create, should involve any animal testing. According to Bree’s Vegan Life , however, it’s difficult to know if one’s favorite perfume is vegan or not.

This is because perfume packages in the U.S. aren’t required to list any of the ingredients on the label. Unless your perfume is from a specifically cruelty-free brand and unless that perfume is officially labeled as a vegan or cruelty-free product, chances are that some poor creature was harmed along the way. Fortunately, we’ve combed the internet for some of the best vegan fragrances and brands available.