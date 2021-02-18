It isn’t just phenomenal music that's getting Katy Perry attention these days. The Grammy-nominated singer recently posted on her Twitter page about wanting to be 100 percent vegan, and the news is causing quite a stir. With little proof aside from rumors, the post has the whole internet wondering, is Katy Perry vegan ?

As an animal lover and dog parent, Perry could be making the switch because she no longer wishes to contribute to animal cruelty. The tweet continued "... [M]y dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 months. Pray for us OK." The implication here is that little Nugget is also going to be going vegan right along with her mom. So no, Katy Perry isn’t vegan yet, but it seems like she’d like to be.

I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN... my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok ✌🏻♥️

Perry’s Twitter post read as follows: "I'm about 95 percent ready to be 100 percent VEGAN." Taken out of context, that means very little, and it’s hard to know if Perry is transitioning to an actual plant-based diet or not. At the same time, her reasons for wanting to go vegan seem to be just as unknown. People go vegan for different reasons — some do it for the animals, some want to be healthier, and others want to live a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle.

Perry countered this distaste for meat by saying “...thank God for Impossible Burger because that basically tastes like red meat and when I do want it, I do that." Perhaps her newfound taste for Impossible meat has carried over even after little Daisy Dove’s birth.

Like most of us, Perry was stuck at home during the early stages of the pandemic and throughout her pregnancy. As a result, she shared many of her pregnancy experiences over social media. According to Delish , she spoke about craving dried mango and spicy food, particularly Tabasco sauce.

According to Eater , Perry is among a slew of famous and wealthy individuals who have recently invested in Impossible Foods. She is joined by the likes of Bill Gates , Jay Brown, Kirk Cousins, Paul George, JAY-Z, Trevor Noah, Alexis Ohanian, Kal Penn, Katy Perry, Questlove, Ruby Rose, Phil Rosenthal, Jaden Smith, Serena Williams, will.i.am, and Zedd.

Nugget’s vegan journey

The real concern over Perry’s assumed vegan status seems to be regarding her dog Nugget. There has been much debate over whether or not dogs can be vegan. There are compelling arguments on both sides, but according to The New York Times, there’s just not enough science to find a concrete answer. Most experts and scientists agree that any owner looking to switch their dog to a vegan diet needs to do some serious research beforehand.

The Times interviewed Dr. Lisa M. Freeman, DVM, PhD, DACVN, who is herself a vegetarian. Her conclusion was that dogs should have some amount of meat in their diets. "It isn't easy to formulate a high-quality diet for dogs, and it's particularly difficult with a vegan diet,” said Dr. Freeman. At the same time, veterinarian Dr. Lorelie Wakefield countered that she regularly sees vegan dogs in her practice, and that they are completely healthy.

