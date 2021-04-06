How Environmentally Friendly Is Resin? What to Know About the Popular Crafting Material

It should come as no surprise that many people who live sustainably also tend to dabble in DIY projects. After all, you sometimes have to get creative to find more sustainable solutions to everyday products. Especially during the pandemic, many zero-wasters also have taken up do-it-yourself hobbies like macrame, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, sculpting, or even making their own jewelry, keychains, and whatever else with resin. But is crafting with resin truly sustainable?