What's the Best Eco-Friendly Cat Litter?

According to the blog The Zero-Waste Pet, the most zero-waste way to dispose of your cat's litter would be to compost it — but only if you can make sure your compost heats to at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit. If the feces are not heated, they can harm nature. If you don't have a heated composting setup in your backyard (as most people probably don't), The Zero-Waste Pet recommends composting any compostable kitty litter that is not contaminated with waste. As for the actual poop and pee, scoop that into a biodegradable or paper bag and throw it in the trash.